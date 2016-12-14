7 Times Gigi Hadid Posed Naked While Modeling Accessories

Gigi Hadid has become the It Girl for nude photoshoots, and we can certainly see why!
The 21-year-old supermodel not only boasts the bluest eyes, the perfect pout and gorgeous, long locks, but she also has one of the best bodies in the industry—you could probably wash laundry on those abs!
On Wednesday, Hadid was chosen once again to be photographed naked by esteemed photographer Mario Testino for Stuart Weitzman's Sping 2017 campaign, adding to the list of times she's gone nude while modeling accessories.
Check out more of her naked moments below:
Stuart Weitzman, Spring 2017: In the model's latest nude photo shoot, she dons nothing but a pair ofStuart Weitzman Clinger booties.
In the statement for the campaign, the label explained, "In the world of Stuart Weitzman, 'sexy' means being comfortable and confident in your own skin, and the campaign captures this essence in an effortless chic way."
Guess, Spring 2015: The model turned temperature levels up quite a few notches when she posed completely nude under this beach cover-up for Guess' Spring 2015 campaign. She was just 19-years-old.
Tom Ford, Velvet Orchid Fragrance Campaign: In 2014, Hadid posed totally nude, holding a bottle of the high-fashion label's new fragrance at the time.
When asked about modeling naked, the beauty explained, "I've never been scared of being naked in pictures, but I wouldn't do naked for naked's sake. With Tom, it was an easy decision. When you think of scent, you don't think of clothes. In the beginning, I thought Tom would not want to know my name. But he made a space for me in the high-fashion world. When Tom liked me, other jobs followed."
Stuart Weitzman, Spring 2016: Last December, Hadid and fellow models Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge set the world on fire with their sexy, nude shoot together.
The threesome modeled Weitzman's black, strappy heels for the shoot and nothing else!
Mario Testino's Towel Series: Hadid was not alone when she stripped down for the esteemed photographer's towel series in 2015. This time, her ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson posed beside her...and we suppose you can call him the accessory in this shoot!
Vogue Paris, March 2016: The supermodel took on the cover of Vogue Paris' March 2016 issue, going completely nude with the exception of a couple gaudy bracelets and a pair of pumps.
"And here's the version where I'm wearing mostly Chanel N°5 ;) lol," she wrote of the skin-baring cover. Perfume is an accessory, right?!
Allure, December 2016: And we thought posing naked in itself was hard enough... Hadid stripped down into just a pair of thong underwear while posing atop a horse for Allure's December 2016 issue. That's one insane accessory to add to her naked modeling photos!
