Chrissy Teigen Apologizes for Flashing Her "Hooha" at the AMAs While Crediting Her Laser Hair Removal

Chrissy Teigen can make light of any situation, even if it means accidentally flashing the red carpet.
The model attended the 2016 American Music Awards Sunday night with her husband, musician John Legend, while sporting a black gown by Yousef Akbar with a daring waist-high slit. While crediting her glam squad for getting her ready for the big event, she acknowledged anyone she may have flashed while wearing the revealing number.
"#AMAs! love you so so so much @jenatkinhair @1maryphillips @monicarosestyle @kimmiekyees," she wrote on Instagram Monday. "(Apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hooha) dress is #yousefakbar and shoes are @dsquared2."
The good-natured star made even more light of the awkward situation when she credited the people responsible for keeping her hair-free. "Laser hair removal is @sevlaseraesthetics," she added—in case any of us needed a good reference.
As is unfortunately typical of social media, the new mom got some flack for the wardrobe choice, but in her usual fashion, Teigen did not shy away from responding.
One Twitter user claimed Teigen wasn't a "lady" for wearing the dress. "Underwear-free @chrissyteigen what happened to being a lady?" the follower tweeted. However, Teigen wouldn't let the critics have the last word, so she clapped back times two.
"I am pretty sure you could clearly see I'm a lady," she joked. "I was walking. It floated. It's over. I can't take it back. Here is a formal apology. What else would you like?"
While her Twitter account is no longer on private, there was a time the vocal star and social media savant wanted to block out all of the digital noise she faced on a daily basis.
"It's not haters or trolls or generally mean people," she wrote to fans in early October. "I just feel like I am absorbing bad shit 24/7. My body and mind cannot handle it anymore."
Don't let the naysayers bring you down, Chrissy!