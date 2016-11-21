People's Choice Awards

Watch Brad Imitate Teyana's ''Fade'' Moves on Fashion Police!

Musician and dancer joins the panel for tonight's 2016 American Music Awards special

By Gabi Duncan Nov 21, 2016 9:46 PM
It's time to find out who the real winners are.

While Sunday night's 2016 American Music Awards ceremony celebrated artists' performances and achievements, tonight's all-new Fashion Police is honoring those who rocked the red carpet!

Melissa Rivers, Brad Goreski, Giuliana Rancic, NeNe Leakes and Margaret Cho are joined by special guest Teyana Taylor to discuss the sky-high slits and barely-there ensembles from this year's AMA's festivities. From Chrissy Teigen and Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga and Heidi Klum, no one's look is safe from the Fashion Police.

But first, here's a hilarious sneak peek of Brad explaining how he likes to pretend he's Teyana while dancing to Kanye West's "Fade." LOL!

AMAs 2016: Worst Dressed Stars
"Do you know how you sometimes feel you're a really good singer when you're singing along to Adele in the car?" he asks the talented musician. "I feel like when this song comes on the dance floor everybody thinks that they're Teyana Taylor!"

"That's the most important thing!" Teyana responds. "That's what we want! That's what we want!"

"I sometimes want to pull my car over to the side of the road and lay on my stomach and pound on the freeway!" Brad adds.

Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

