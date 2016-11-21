Celebs Shower Selena Gomez With Support at the 2016 AMAs

The music industry is welcoming Selena Gomez back with open arms.

After stepping out of the spotlight to tend to health-related issues tied to her lupus diagnosis, the pop singer made her first public appearance in nearly three months at the 2016 American Music Awards to accept her award for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist. Amid a moving acceptance speech, Selena's fellow celebrities reached out with plenty of support and love for the "Hands to Myself" songstress.

An eyewitness tells E! News Niall Horan approached Gomez while he was heading back to his seat from backstage with a warm hug and told her, "You did so good!" Fellow pop star Ariana Grande echoed the One Direction singer's lead, as she stopped by Gomez's front row seat to share a few words and blow a kiss to her.