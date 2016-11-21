People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Update!

Celebs Shower Selena Gomez With Support at the 2016 AMAs

Pop singer was on a self-imposed break from the spotlight

By McKenna Aiello Nov 21, 2016 4:27 AMTags
Selena GomezNiall HoranAmerican Music Awards

The music industry is welcoming Selena Gomez back with open arms. 

After stepping out of the spotlight to tend to health-related issues tied to her lupus diagnosis, the pop singer made her first public appearance in nearly three months at the 2016 American Music Awards to accept her award for Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist. Amid a moving acceptance speech, Selena's fellow celebrities reached out with plenty of support and love for the "Hands to Myself" songstress. 

An eyewitness tells E! News Niall Horan approached Gomez while he was heading back to his seat from backstage with a warm hug and told her, "You did so good!" Fellow pop star Ariana Grande echoed the One Direction singer's lead, as she stopped by Gomez's front row seat to share a few words and blow a kiss to her. 

photos
2016 AMAs Red Carpet Arrivals
Instagram

Lady Gaga broke down in tears, quite possibly cheering louder than anyone in Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater. The two met up backstage, with Gaga sharing a picture on Instagram. "So dope I got to hang with with the biggest rockstar of the night. (Ya,know besides Sting and Green Day)," she wrote. "The girl with the biggest prize of all a BIG Heart that she shares with the world."

Like Gaga, Hailee Steinfeld met Selena with an embrace as she walked off the AMAs stage.

Taylor Swift also couldn't help freak out about her BFF's big win, sharing a video to her Instagram story of the "Bad Blood" singer yelling with pride at her television. Supermodel Martha Hunt shared her own thoughts on Twitter, writing, "@selenagomez just gave an incredibly moving speech"

Other stars sent their support via Twitter:

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

3

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

As Gomez clutched her first-ever AMA, she told the audience, "All I can say is I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to be able to share what I love every day with people that I love. I have to say thank you so much to my fans, because you guys are so damn loyal, and I don't know what I did to deserve you. But if you are broken, you do not have to stay broken. That's one thing you should know about me: I care about people. And this is for you."

Congratulations to Selena on such a well-deserved accolade!

Watch the Fashion Police 2016 American Music Awards special Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

3

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

4

Penn Badgley Responds to News Blunder About Netflix's You

5
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

Latest News

Drew Peterson Claims His Innocence in New Dateline Interview

Randall Park to Keep Blockbuster's Memory Alive in New Comedy Series

Kim Kardashian Twins With Pete Davidson During His Birthday Party

Astroworld Tragedy: $750 Million Filed Against Travis Scott

Exclusive

Mindy Kaling Is All of Us Talking About Her Love for Zendaya

Adele Gives John Mayer Advice on Whether He Should Ever Get Married

Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Peter Weber as His Season Aired