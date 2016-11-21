Sting Accepts AMAs Merit Award With a Not-so-Subtle Political Speech About the Importance of Inclusion

Robert Downey, Jr. was right: Sting really does like to give before he receives.

The legendary (and still shockingly youthful) rocker was on hand at the American Music Awards to take home the 2016 Merit Award, but he just couldn't turn down the opportunity to give the people what they want: A Sting concert! After a great introduction by RDJ, he took the stage to perform a medley that included "I Can't Stop Thinking About You," "Message in a Bottle" and the irreplaceable "Every Breath You Take."

The adoring crowd all got to their feet and bopped along, even the young stars like Selena Gomez; after all, it's impossible to have a bad time when you're listening to a Sting song.