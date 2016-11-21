Gigi Hadid's AMAs Outfit Changes Deserve an Award of Their Own

Five outfit changes later and Gigi Hadid continues to prove why she's a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world.

The supermodel's role at this year's American Music Awards was quite the coveted gig: she was asked to co-host the televised show alongside funnyman and SNL alum Jay Pharoah. With that territory comes the pressure of choosing a spotlight-worthy wardrobe, and the minute Gigi hit the red carpet in the breathtaking white one you see above it was clear she had raised to the challenge.

First up on the roster was a gorgeous, off-the-shoulder Roberto Cavalli number (pretty different than the original pastel runway version) that showed plenty of skin in the most tasteful of ways. The gorgeous chevron-like lace pattern distracts from the fact the dress is completely see-through. (Get it, Gigi.)