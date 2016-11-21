A-Yo! Lady Gaga Steals the Spotlight With Her Return to the 2016 American Music Awards Stage

Shut. It. Down.
Lady Gaga took the Microsoft Theater stage Sunday evening for her first American Music Awards performance in three years, and surprise to absolutely no one, she didn't disappoint. Fresh off the release of her chart-topping album Joanne, the pop sensation belted out stripped-down rendition of "Million Reasons."
Dressed in a black leather dress sans shoes, Gaga delivered an emotional performance while playing the electric guitar.
Her American Horror Story co-star Matt Bomer introduced her performance: "Working with this woman, I've gotten to see how passionate she is about the things that truly matter. And this performance is just one more example of how her words and music reflect and capture the most powerful of our emotions.
Ahead of the festivities, Gaga teased her performance on Snapchat with multiple videos of herself strumming the guitar in a grassy field overlooking the ocean.
"Happiness is this beautiful American earth," she captioned one sneak peek, adding, "See u at the AMA's. Hope to share a piece of my soul with you." And that she did.
The one-time AMA winner walked the red carpet in a plunging, ever-so-sleek white pantsuit paired with her signature wide-brimmed hat. Fans of the annual telecast will know Gaga's chic ensemble was quite a deviation from her previous AMAs look, as the 2013 show highlighted the 30-year-old's head-turning arrival on a white horse.
Understated or over-the-top, Gaga never ceases to impress!
Live From the Red Carpet: The 2016 American Music Awards hosted by Tinashe and Jason Kennedy airs today at 6 p.m. ET/PT
Watch the Fashion Police 2016 American Music Awards special Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m., only on E!