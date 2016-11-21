Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj Sex Up the 2016 AMAs With "Side to Side" Performance

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj brought some serious sex appeal to the 2016 American Music Awards, as the two superstars performed "Side to Side" with a handful of half-naked dancers.

It's a big night for Grande, who is competing with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Rihanna and Carrie Underwood for the coveted Artist of the Year award. Minaj will take the AMAs stage again to perform the song "Do You Mind" with DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Future and August Alsina.