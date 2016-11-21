Drake Nabs His First Win at the 2016 AMA's—and Has a Degrassi Reunion With Nina Dobrev

At long last, Drake is an AMA winner.

Actress Nina Dobrev and Dancing With the Stars judge Julianne Hough presented the "One Dance" rapper with the award for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album at the 2016 American Music Awards Sunday. His 13 nominations for Views break Michael Jackson's record, set in 1984.

When Drake appeared onstage to collect his award, the cheers were deafening. "Thank you very much. Me and Nina were on Degrassi together, by the way. Congratulations on all your success," he said. "I want to thank everybody that helped me make this album, especially 40, [Noel Cadastre], all the producers on the album. I want to thank the city of Toronto," the rapper said. "And of course, I want to thank the fans. And my parents, my dad is here tonight."