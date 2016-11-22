Gigi Hadid Apologizes for Her Melania Trump Joke at the AMAs

UPDATE: Gigi Hadid is speaking out following her joke and impression of Melania Trump.

"I was honored to host the AMA's last night and to work with some of the most respected writers in the business. I removed or changed anything in the script that I felt took the joke too far and whether or not you choose to see it, what remained was done in good humor and with no bad intent," she wrote on Twitter. "I too have been the center of a nationally televised comedy skit that poked fun at my actions and was able to find the humor in it. I believe Melania understands show business and the way shows are written and run. I apologize to anyone that I offended and have only the best wishes for our country. Respectfully, Gigi."

Nobody tell Gigi Hadid that Jay Pharoah is the king of impressions, because our girl may have just unseated him from that throne.

The twosome held court over the stage at the Microsoft Theater to kick off the American Music Awards and things got a little...jokey. But is anyone surprised?

The show officially kicked off with a performance by Bruno Mars of his hit single "24K Magic," but as soon as he was done busting a move the two hosts took the stage to set the tone for the evening. And what would you know...they couldn't resist taking a few stabs at the recent election.

"A Tribe Called Quest has a new album, Jenny McCarthy is here," began Gigi, before Jay chimed in: "Green Day is performing, and a white guy is the president. It's the '90s all over again!"