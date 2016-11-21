Ariana Grande Has a Special Message for Her Fans From the American Music Awards

Things are getting emotional on the 2016 American Music Awards red carpet. And yes, that's a very good thing.

Singer Ariana Grande is nominated for the coveted Artist of the Year award, and she stopped by to talk to E! News' Jason Kennedy on her way down the red carpet. Now, before you go thinking that this nod is just a drop in the bucket for the popular singer, it's actually extra special because it's the biggest fan-voted awards show. So yeah, the honor is very personal.

"I saw my fans voting their a--es off online and I appreciate them so much," Grande gushed of her fans. "I love them from the bottom of my heart no matter what. I appreciate all of that, but at the same time I don't need an award to let me know how much they love me."