Julianne Hough Teases Dancing With the Stars Finale on the 2016 AMAs Red Carpet

Julianne Hough shimmered on the AMAs red carpet wearing a "schnazzy" Zuhair Murad number Sunday night. As the Dancing With the Stars judge explained to E! News' Jason Kennedy, "With the weather and the rain and the cold, I figured I would put on a short skirt."
Of course, her outfit is nothing compared to what the contestants wear on her hit ABC series. Julianne, who was on hand to present at the 2016 American Music Awards, of course dished on the season finale. "We've got four competitors left. It's really tight. We obviously have amazing dancers," she said. "Everybody's personality is so strong, and everybody is so different and unique. You guys are just going to have to watch tomorrow and Tuesday to see what happens."
The former dancing pro "definitely" has moments where she misses being on the ballroom dance floor. "I want to hop over and do a little grooving, but I love to judge," she said. "I think it's really fun, and to be able to be in that position where I have been a dancer, I want to be able to give some good criticism." Seeing her brother Derek Hough eliminated was tough, but not as tough was one might think. "It's funny, because everybody always asks, 'Is it hard to judge your brother?'" Julianne said. "But I really, I'm judging him with his partner, not just him."
The Houghs have been keeping busy all fall, as the siblings recently taped two holiday programs set to air on ABC. First up is The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, premiering on Thanksgiving night, followed by The Disney Parks' Magical Christmas Celebration, airing on Christmas morning. "After you've had your turkey and your nap and everything, you can get the TV going and watch that," Julianne said. "It's just to kick off the holiday celebration."
With so much on her plate, does she have any time to plan her wedding to Brooks Laich? "You know, it's happening right now," she told E! News. "I was literally Instagraming on the way down here, like, 'Oh, that's a pretty dress,' and screen-shotting that, [making] mental notes."