Julianne Hough Teases Dancing With the Stars Finale on the 2016 AMAs Red Carpet

Watch : Julianne Hough Dishes on "DWTS" Season 23 Finale

Julianne Hough shimmered on the AMAs red carpet wearing a "schnazzy" Zuhair Murad number Sunday night. As the Dancing With the Stars judge explained to E! News' Jason Kennedy, "With the weather and the rain and the cold, I figured I would put on a short skirt."

Of course, her outfit is nothing compared to what the contestants wear on her hit ABC series. Julianne, who was on hand to present at the 2016 American Music Awards, of course dished on the season finale. "We've got four competitors left. It's really tight. We obviously have amazing dancers," she said. "Everybody's personality is so strong, and everybody is so different and unique. You guys are just going to have to watch tomorrow and Tuesday to see what happens."