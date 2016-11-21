Best Dressed at the American Music Awards 2016: Selena Gomez, Niall Horan & More!

The 2016 American Music Awards red carpet did not disappoint.

The award show that gave us such iconic fashion moments—think: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in matching denim outfits and Lady Gaga riding down the carpet on a horse—made headlines once again for fun, eye-catching, red-carpet style.

For the more casual telecast, the range of looks ran the gamut—from pop glam, to rocker chic, to country swag—but only a crop of stars shined extra bright today.