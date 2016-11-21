Best Dressed at the American Music Awards 2016: Selena Gomez, Niall Horan & More!

The 2016 American Music Awards red carpet did not disappoint.
The award show that gave us such iconic fashion moments—think: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in matching denim outfits and Lady Gaga riding down the carpet on a horse—made headlines once again for fun, eye-catching, red-carpet style.
For the more casual telecast, the range of looks ran the gamut—from pop glam, to rocker chic, to country swag—but only a crop of stars shined extra bright today.
After taking a break from the spotlight, Selena Gomez made an appearance at the award show in a red, floor-length gown and sleek pony. While we often expect over-the-top get-ups from the AMAs, but the "Same Old Love" singer reminded us that simplicity can make the same, if not bigger, impact.
Niall Horan proved he's solid all on his own. The 23-year-old singer gave us a glimpse of what's to come, sporting a much more mature look, in red rimmed glasses, crisp white shirt and a chalk-checked, gray suit tailored to perfection (read: not your tight get-ups of early One Direction years).
Gigi Hadid was one of the first big stars to walk the red carpet. The model stunned in an unexpected, off-the-shoulder Cavalli dress, which she chose because it's very different from the rest of her outfits of the night, she said to E! News' Jason Kennedy. Paired with volumized, slicked-back hair and a bold, red pout, the crotchet-like material and chic silhouette exuded modern-retro vibes. Luckily, there is so much more to see from the supermodel. The see-through ensemble is the first of at least five outfit changes for the AMAs co-host.
