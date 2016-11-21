Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Appearance at 2016 American Music Awards

Selena Gomez is stepping back in the music scene.
After much speculation and anticipation, the "Kill Em With Kindness" singer surprised millions of fans Sunday night when she appeared on the red carpet at the 2016 American Music Awards.
Selena had been in the middle of a self-imposed break from the spotlight, but rumors began to swirl earlier this week after the show's producer hinted that she may be making an appearance.
And appear she did in a stunning red dress styled by Kate Young.
Back in August, the pop superstar revealed that she wanted to focus on her lupus-related side effects after Revival world tour wrapped. As a result, she would taking some time off away from the spotlight.
"As many of you know, around a year ago I revealed that I have lupus, an illness that can affect people in different ways," the 24-year-old shared with People. "I've discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges."
She added, "I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off. Thank you to all my fans for your support."
By October, it was widely reported that Selena had sought out professional help and checked into a facility in Tennessee.
But today, at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, Gomez was every bit the picture of health, happiness and her old self—and it was so good to see. The singer stepped out in a stunning red gown and a sleek low ponytail, both of which were teased out before her appearance by her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo.
"Reunited with this amazing lady today for the #AMAs," he captioned alongside a stunning closeup of the one and only Selena. It seems Gomez also reunited with frequent glam collaborators Nikki Lee and Kate Young, and all of it to stunning effect. Not that we expected anything else, of course.
Next up for Selena at the award show: Waiting to see if she takes home any AMAs. The star is up for statues for the first time in two categories—Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist. You know we at E! have our fingers crossed for her, and we know we're not alone.