Exclusive

Ciara Debuts Her Baby Bump at the American Music Awards and Talks All Her Pregnancy Cravings

You have to see just how cute this is.

By Seija Rankin Nov 21, 2016 12:25 AM
Watch: Ciara Debuts Her Baby Bump at the American Music Awards

All eyes were on Ciara at the American Music Awards.

That's because not only did she step out on the red carpet looking her usual award show glam, but she finally debuted her adorable baby bump! This is the first time we've seen the singer since she announced her pregnancy with husband Russell Wilson, and man was it worth the wait. 

Rocking a super sleek high pony and a fitting black gown, Ciara looked every much the glowing mama to be. But that wasn't all—she stopped to chat with E!'s very own Jason Kennedy and she brought all sorts of hilarious and adorable stories about her soon-to-be second child. 

2016 AMAs Red Carpet Arrivals

First up, the question on everyone's mind: Just how is she feeling? In a word: Awesome. 

"I'm feeling great, I've finally gotten to a place where I feel almost normal," she said to E! "It was a bit of, I don't want to throw up but I don't feel regular, for awhile. That's almost worse, you'd rather just throw up and get it done! But I'm feeling good and I'm happy to be here tonight."

The singer is especially happy because it seems that keeping up with the daily grind is the best cure for morning (or all-the-time) sickness. "You've gotta push through it and be strong," she advised. "I think when I'm working I don't feel anything at all. I was just dancing in New York and I didn't even feel like there was a baby in my stomach. But then when I get home and I sit down and have a good meal, I'm like...oh." 

American Music Awards 2016 Winners: The Complete List
Steve Granitz/WireImage

But never fear, fellow mothers to be, because Ciara got super candid about her favorite cures. 

"Water with lemon has been my thing," said the singer. "I have moments where I drink water with no lemon and again I'm like...oh. I'm trying to find my rhythm. I also love huevos rancheros in the morning right now, and Acai bowls. I love to eat and I enjoy it and I take advantage of it when I'm carrying." 

As well you should, Ciara! As well you should. 

And while she's been busy today prepping for her big debut and all that comes with attending the AMAs, she wasn't too busy to check in with her hubby while he plays a big game against the Philadelphia Eagles. She told Jason that she had been checking in on the score the whole time. And since the Seahawks look poised to carry away the win, we'd say she's doing a pretty good job of being a good luck charm from afar. 

