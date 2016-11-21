Ciara Debuts Her Baby Bump at the American Music Awards and Talks All Her Pregnancy Cravings

First up, the question on everyone's mind: Just how is she feeling? In a word: Awesome.

"I'm feeling great, I've finally gotten to a place where I feel almost normal," she said to E! "It was a bit of, I don't want to throw up but I don't feel regular, for awhile. That's almost worse, you'd rather just throw up and get it done! But I'm feeling good and I'm happy to be here tonight."

The singer is especially happy because it seems that keeping up with the daily grind is the best cure for morning (or all-the-time) sickness. "You've gotta push through it and be strong," she advised. "I think when I'm working I don't feel anything at all. I was just dancing in New York and I didn't even feel like there was a baby in my stomach. But then when I get home and I sit down and have a good meal, I'm like...oh."