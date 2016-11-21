Jay Pharoah Nailed Impersonations of Jay Z, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kanye West on the 2016 AMAs Red Carpet

Watch : Jay Pharoah Hilariously Impersonates Kanye West!

We knew some of the biggest names in music would drop by the 2016 American Music Awards, but no one was expecting an appearance from Jay Z, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kanye West!

Well, not quite, but when AMAs' co-host Jay Pharoah stopped by to chat with E! News' Jason Kennedy on the red carpet, all bets were off when he teased some of his most classic impersonations.

When asked to channel the chart-topping rapper's advice to the comedian, Pharoah offered a spot-on take: "Be ready for anything. You know if Kanye [West] shows up, you know, just give him a hug," he said, adding Jay's signature chuckle.