Jay Pharoah Nailed Impersonations of Jay Z, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kanye West on the 2016 AMAs Red Carpet

We knew some of the biggest names in music would drop by the 2016 American Music Awards, but no one was expecting an appearance from Jay Z, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kanye West!
Well, not quite, but when AMAs' co-host Jay Pharoah stopped by to chat with E! News' Jason Kennedy on the red carpet, all bets were off when he teased some of his most classic impersonations.
When asked to channel the chart-topping rapper's advice to the comedian, Pharoah offered a spot-on take: "Be ready for anything. You know if Kanye [West] shows up, you know, just give him a hug," he said, adding Jay's signature chuckle.
As for his impersonation of Yeezy, Pharoah replied, "The advice I would give you, Jay, is to follow your heart. Do whatever you want to do. Say whatever and tell everybody you're amazing and you're a genius and they're not on your level, though, because they're really not." Nailed it!
The hilarious star then impersonated Denzel Washington as well as none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. Seriously, this guy can do it all.
Jay also gave viewers at home a glimpse into what to expect when he takes the stage alongside Gigi Hadid, revealing, "I keep it fun, but I am going in. Anybody on my mind? You're going to have to watch."
And we certainly will!
Live From the Red Carpet: The 2016 American Music Awards hosted by Tinashe and Jason Kennedy airs today at 6 p.m. ET/PT
Watch the Fashion Police 2016 American Music Awards special Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m., only on E!