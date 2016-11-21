Niall Horan Gives an Update on His Solo Album at the 2016 American Music Awards

For the first time in his career, Niall Horan is flying solo at the AMAs.
E! News' Jason Kennedy caught up with the One Direction singer on the red carpet at the 2016 American Music Awards, just hours before he'll perform "This Town" from his upcoming album. Horan, who suited up in Paul Smith, told Kennedy he was looking forward to performing later on and then "sitting back and relaxing and enjoying what is definitely going to be a great show."
Taking the stage without Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson by his side will be both terrifying and exhilarating. "You always get nervous before these kind of things. When it's your own gig, you can get away with it a little bit more. The whole crowd comes to see you, so you can kind of get away with a bit more messing about. But when it's this kind of thing, you get nervous—it's live TV. You're performing in front of the whole front couple of rows. It's just your peers and people that are artists, so you do get a little bit nervous," the 23-year-old star said. "I'm not very nervous right now—I'm sure I will be when the performance comes closer."
So, when can fans expect a full-length album? "I'm in the middle of recording it. It's a longer process than recording everything from scratch. All the music is live," Horan teased. "I've recorded half of it; I'm thinking like 11-12 song album. I recorded about half of that. I'm still kind of in the writing, recording process. It should be coming soon, I guess."
As for Payne, Styles and Tomlinson? "I was talking to the boys recently, and yeah, we're big on the e-mail chat the old e-mail thread. Everyone is great," Horan revealed to E! News. "Everyone is just kind of enjoying their time, you know, just chilling and doing their own bits and pieces."