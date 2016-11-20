People's Choice Awards

American Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Gigi Hadid, Tinashe and More Stars

Gigi Hadid, Ciara, NIall Horan and more stars are scheduled to appear

By Mike Vulpo Nov 20, 2016 11:35 PM
Ladies and gentlemen, let the red carpet fun officially begin. 

It's finally time for the 2016 American Music Awards and Hollywood's most talented voices are coming together at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate another unforgettable year.

Big names like Bruno Mars, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj and more are scheduled to take center stage during the three-hour telecast that is totally live. In other words, anything can happen.

In addition, supermodel Gigi Hadid and former Saturday Night Live star Jay Pharoah are serving as the hosts for this evening's show. And yes, they've already warned us to "buckle up and get ready." 

Before the awards are handed out, we have to talk about fashion! From the good, bad, creative and down-right crazy, we've got you covered with all the looks in our massive gallery below. 

photos
2016 AMAs Red Carpet Arrivals

