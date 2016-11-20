People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah Promise the 2016 American Music Awards Are "Going to Be Lit"

Co-hosts also share the performers they are looking forward to seeing Sunday night

By Mike Vulpo Nov 20, 2016 2:06 AMTags
MusicExclusivesGigi HadidAmerican Music Awards
Watch: Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah Hosting 2016 AMAs!

The countdown is on for the 2016 American Music Awards and nobody is more pumped than Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah.

For those who've been missing out, the supermodel and former Saturday Night Live standout have been given the honor to host Sunday's star-studded award show.

And in between rehearsals, the Hollywood pair showed off their chemistry and enthusiasm for what is sure to be an unforgettable evening.

When asked to describe each other in three words, Gigi was quick to describe Jay as "funny, easy going and charismatic." As for Jay, he described his partner in crime as "beautiful, quirky and fun."

What more could a viewer ask for from their hosts?

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage
Kevin Winter/AMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

If you need more, the night is expected to include performances from major artists like Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes and more. If you ask Jay who he wants to see, however, it's all about The Weeknd.

"The Weeknd is going to be dope. He's lighter now. He ain't got that hair no more," he joked to E! News. "Its got his whole PR agent. Its got a body guard."

And while both co-hosts are keeping any specific plans on the down-low, expect plenty of laughs and maybe even a few impressions. You've been warned audience.

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

3

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

"The comedy ground is a fertile ground right now because there are so many things happening and we ain't holdin' back, so buckle up and get ready!" Jay teased to E! News earlier in the week. "I think it's going to be a good experience."

How good you ask? "Tune in baby because it's going to be lit," Jay joked. "Lit like a biatch."

The 2016 American Music Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

3

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

4
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

5

Astroworld Tragedy: $750 Million Filed Against Travis Scott

Latest News

Drew Peterson Claims His Innocence in New Dateline Interview

Randall Park to Keep Blockbuster's Memory Alive in New Comedy Series

Kim Kardashian Twins With Pete Davidson During His Birthday Party

Astroworld Tragedy: $750 Million Filed Against Travis Scott

Exclusive

Mindy Kaling Is All of Us Talking About Her Love for Zendaya

Adele Gives John Mayer Advice on Whether He Should Ever Get Married

Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Peter Weber as His Season Aired