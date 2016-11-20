Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah Promise the 2016 American Music Awards Are "Going to Be Lit"

Watch : Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah Hosting 2016 AMAs!

The countdown is on for the 2016 American Music Awards and nobody is more pumped than Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharoah.

For those who've been missing out, the supermodel and former Saturday Night Live standout have been given the honor to host Sunday's star-studded award show.

And in between rehearsals, the Hollywood pair showed off their chemistry and enthusiasm for what is sure to be an unforgettable evening.

When asked to describe each other in three words, Gigi was quick to describe Jay as "funny, easy going and charismatic." As for Jay, he described his partner in crime as "beautiful, quirky and fun."

What more could a viewer ask for from their hosts?