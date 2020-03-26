The Bachelor Has Helped Lots of People Finding Lasting Love—Once the Show Is Behind Them

It seems like every other day there's an announcement that someone who was once on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette is getting married or having a baby.

And that estimate isn't too far off—only it isn't fellow show alums they're settling down with.

There have been a handful of success stories, of course. Sean Lowe and his chosen bride Catherine (née Giudici) now have three children together. Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum have been married for more than seven years and have two children. Jason and Molly Mesnick, parents of a daughter, worked out swimmingly once the discomfort of him dumping Melissa Rycroft on the After the Final Rose special was behind them. Arie Luyendyk Jr. managed to out-cringe Jason with his drawn-out dumping of Becca Kuffrin—but he and wife Lauren Burnham welcomed a daughter last May!