Jay Pharoah Gets Candid About Hosting the 2016 American Music Awards: ''Buckle Up and Get Ready!"

Get ready, because Jay Pharoah is going to have a lot to say this Sunday!
The comedian is co-hosting the 2016 American Music Awards this weekend with Gigi Hadid and he talked to E! News about what we can expect at this year's show—and let's just say, we don't think Jay's going to hold back.
"The comedy ground is a fertile ground right now because there are so many things happening and we ain't holdin' back, so buckle up and get ready!" Pharoah promised.
And how has it been preparing to host with Gigi?
"I think it's going to be a good experience," the former Saturday Night Live standout said. "From what I've seen so far and the vibe she gives off, I think it's going to be really fun." He added, "She's 21 and I'm 29 so I think we are going to meet somewhere in the middle."
Asked what he personally was most excited to see on Sunday, Pharoah said, "I'm curious to see how many of these awards Drake is going to take. He's got like 13 nominations, so he's gotta get at least one, right?"
Drake indeed received the most nominations of any artist this year. In a glorious twist of fate, Pharoah so happens to have a hysterical impersonation of the "Hot Line Bling" singer from SNL in his bag of tricks.
Pharoah even offered a good drinking game idea, joking, "Every time Drake gets an award, I'm going to take a shot. Let's see what happens, it's either going to be a really good hosting experience or a really inebriated one."
He did clarify, however, "I'm not promoting drinking or alcohol, but I'm just saying that would be fun to do."
Cheers to that!
Being a Drake fan aside, though, Pharoah is not at all nervous to poke fun at the stars this Sunday.
"I've never been scared to do my impressions in front of people when they are there," he said. "I think it makes it more fun because they are actually sitting there watching me so [they] can have a crucial facial expression about it and somebody is going to make a meme about it—so I wouldn't if I were you!"
Be sure to tune in for all the meme-worthy moments at the 2016 American Music Awards, airing at 8 p.m. on ABC this Sunday, Nov. 20.
Live From the Red Carpet: The 2016 American Music Awards hosted by Tinashe and Jason Kennedy airs Sunday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. ET/PT