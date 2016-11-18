Jay Pharoah Gets Candid About Hosting the 2016 American Music Awards: ''Buckle Up and Get Ready!"

Get ready, because Jay Pharoah is going to have a lot to say this Sunday!

The comedian is co-hosting the 2016 American Music Awards this weekend with Gigi Hadid and he talked to E! News about what we can expect at this year's show—and let's just say, we don't think Jay's going to hold back.

"The comedy ground is a fertile ground right now because there are so many things happening and we ain't holdin' back, so buckle up and get ready!" Pharoah promised.

And how has it been preparing to host with Gigi?

"I think it's going to be a good experience," the former Saturday Night Live standout said. "From what I've seen so far and the vibe she gives off, I think it's going to be really fun." He added, "She's 21 and I'm 29 so I think we are going to meet somewhere in the middle."