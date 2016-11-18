Shirtless Selfies & Whirlwind Success: Joe Jonas and DNCE Tell All During A Game of "Who Is..."

Watch : DNCE Tells All During 'Who Is…'

Ever look at DNCE and wonder who takes the most selfies with fans? What about who the biggest foodie is? Or maybe who gets the most nervous before a show?

Well, wonder no more because the American Music Award-nominated group has finally revealed the answers to all of those questions and more.

During a game of "Who Is…" Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle spilled the beans and gave us some insight into their band dynamic, starting off with the ever important question: Who takes the most shirtless selfies?

"Probably me," Cole, the band's bassist and keyboardist, quickly chimed in, provoking a laugh from the rest. "I probably shouldn't, there's no foundation for that really."

Not to say Joe's never been shirtless. As to whether he has better abs than brother Nick Jonas, however...DNCE's answer may surprise you. All is revealed in the video above.