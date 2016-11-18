Remembering Justin Bieber's History-Making Moment at the 2010 American Music Awards

What do you mean Justin Bieber made history at his first American Music Awards?

With five nominations in his name for this year's award ceremony and eight wins already under his belt, the 22-year-old has seen incredible success at the annual show in recent years.

However, there hasn't really been a time when the Canadian native wasn't a favorite at the event—and his first year nominated is concrete proof of that.

Rewind six years ago to 2010. The then-16 year old had transformed from an unknown Canadian YouTube singer to Usher's protégé. The teenager released his first studio album, My World 2.0, in January of that year after a string of chart-topping singles like "Baby" and "Somebody to Love" and a successful extended play.