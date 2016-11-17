Selena Gomez "Might Be" Attending the 2016 American Music Awards

Watch : Will Selena Gomez Be Attending the 2016 AMAs?

Selena Gomez may take the American Music Awards stage after all.

While the 24-year-old has remained entirely out of the limelight after announcing in late August that she was taking time off to tend to her health, E! News has learned that she may show up to the annual award ceremony on Sunday.

On Thursday, the show's producer Larry Klein told E! News that the songstress might make an appearance. Additionally, a source said that Gomez will be there.

More than two months ago, the "Hands to Myself" singer revealed she wanted focus on her lupus-related side effects after her Revival world tour wrapped.