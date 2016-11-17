Jennifer Lopez's Harper's Bazaar Photo Shoot Will Make You Forget Winter Is Coming

The temperature may be on the decline as winter approaches, but Jennifer Lopez's latest shoot has our minds on the summertime.

In honor of a newly minted collaboration with shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti, the 47-year-old mogul is showing off the fruits of her stylish labor on her toes for Harper's Bazaar. In just three shots, Lopez managed to virtually transport us poolside where the warm rays are aplenty—and the shoes are hot, hot, hot.

"I have a certain sensibility about the way I dress and design, and I just kind of handed that to him," she told Harper's Bazaar of her partnership with Zanotti. "People really associate me with sparkle and a little bit of street edge and things like that. I wanted to make sure the collection had that, but then some [styles] feel very glam and high-end fashion."