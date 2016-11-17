Jennifer Lopez's Harper's Bazaar Photo Shoot Will Make You Forget Winter Is Coming

The temperature may be on the decline as winter approaches, but Jennifer Lopez's latest shoot has our minds on the summertime.
In honor of a newly minted collaboration with shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti, the 47-year-old mogul is showing off the fruits of her stylish labor on her toes for Harper's Bazaar. In just three shots, Lopez managed to virtually transport us poolside where the warm rays are aplenty—and the shoes are hot, hot, hot.
"I have a certain sensibility about the way I dress and design, and I just kind of handed that to him," she told Harper's Bazaar of her partnership with Zanotti. "People really associate me with sparkle and a little bit of street edge and things like that. I wanted to make sure the collection had that, but then some [styles] feel very glam and high-end fashion."
However, just like Lopez's iconic fashion sense, her relationship with Giuseppe has deep roots.
"I first met Giuseppe years ago, and I remember him just being a really sweet spirit. He came to my house. Even back then we talked about doing a collaboration together. We talked about different things, a music video I was about to do, all kinds of stuff," she told the magazine.
"He went through my closet, and we sat in there. We were supposed to just meet and say hello, but he would up staying for hours, and we just talked fashion. He was like, 'Oh, my gosh! You have those shoes? They only made 10 of those!' I've been a huge fan of his for a long time."
From her famous plunging chiffon Versace dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards to looks worn in her films, Lopez's closet holds many Hollywood treasures. Still, to her, they're more like mementos.
"If you hear a song from a certain time and you're like, 'Oh, my God!,' it takes you back to that period in your life. I do the same thing with my closet," she explained. "I walk in and I see a hat or a pair of shoes or a coat, and I go, ‘Wow! I remember I was wearing that the day this happened, or I was walking down the street; or I heard this or my mom said that, or my boyfriend…' You know what I mean? ‘And I was dating so-and-so…"
Even when she was on her way to give birth, the icon can remember exactly what she had on.
"I think of the day my kids were born," she said. "It was in the middle of a snowstorm, and I wore this big white fur coat. I was huge, and it was the only coat that would fit me."
Nearly a decade later, her twins Emme and Max are now in elementary school and, according to the proud mom, one is even showing signs of a sartorial eye.
"[Emme] loves fashion. She was wearing my shoes as soon as she started walking," Lopez told the magazine. "She's actually learning to sew already. Who knows? We may have a little designer on our hands."