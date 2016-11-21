American Music Awards 2016 Winners: The Complete List

Tonight's 2016 American Music Awards are bound to be jam-packed with star power with everyone from Drake and Justin Bieber to Rihanna and Adele nominated this evening.
Gigi Hadid and Jay Pharaoh will been taking center stage throughout the night as the co-hosts and are going to be joined with several stars like Ciara, Robert Downey Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev and Matt Bomer as they present trophies to the winners.
So just who will be performing for the crowd and millions tuning into the American Music Awards?
Well, so far, Lady Gaga, James Bay, Fifth Harmony, Bruno Mars, Green Day, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Bruno Mars and The Weeknd have been named as the evening's entertainment—just to name a few.
But let's focus on the real deal tonight, the winners! See who took home a 2016 American Music Award:
Award of Merit: Sting
Favorite Pop Rock Duo or Group: Twenty One Pilots
Alternative Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Rap/Hip-Hop Album: Drake, Views
Rap/Hip-Hop Song: Drake, "Hotline Bling"
Pop/Rock Album: Justin Bieber, Sorry
Pop/Rock Song: Justin Bieber, "Love Yourself"
Electronic Dance Music: The Chainsmokers
Collaboration of the Year: Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign, "Work From Home"
Tour of the Year: Beyoncé
Video of the Year: Justin Bieber, "Sorry"
Favorite Country Female Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Country Male Artist: Blake Shelton
Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line
Country Album: Carrie Underwood, Storyteller
Country Song: Tim McGraw, "Humble and Kind"
Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist: Chris Brown
Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist: Rihanna
Soul/R&B Album: Rihanna, Anti
Soul/R&B Song: Rihanna ft. Drake, "Work"
New Artist of the Year Un-Leashed by T-Mobile: Zayn
Rap/Hip-Hop Artist: Drake
Soundtrack: Prince, Purple Rain
Latin Artist: Enrique Iglesias
Contemporary Inspirational Artist: Hillsong UNITED
Adult Contemporary Artist: Adele
Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist: Selena Gomez
Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist: Justin Bieber
Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande
(Originally published Nov. 20, 2016 at 7:00 a.m. PST)