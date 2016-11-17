Look Back at Rihanna's Biggest American Music Awards Moments

Rihanna is one of five nominees in the Artist of the Year category at the 2016 American Music Awards, proving that she has come a long way since her 2007 debut.

Ever since making her first appearance at the award show, RiRi has slayed year after year as a performer, winner and presenter. Whether she's showing off her ever-changing style or putting her impressive vocals on display, the "Bitch Better Have My Money" songstress never ceases to impress.

In honor of her big nomination this weekend, E! News is looking back at the musician's biggest moments: