How Drake's Night at the 2016 American Music Awards Could Rival Michael Jackson's Biggest Records

A battle between Michael Jackson and Drake? Please don't make us choose.

Fortunately, this isn't a competition for who deserves more praise or credit. Instead, it's an acknowledgement that new records could be shattered Sunday night at the 2016 American Music Awards.

For those who didn't realize, Drake surpassed Michael's impressive accomplishment for having the most AMA nominations in one single year with a whopping 13 nods. The King of Pop has held onto the title since 1984 when he was up for 11 different awards.

But instead of limiting things to just the AMAs, we're expanding it even more to take a look inside Drake's successful year in all of 2016 thanks to his Views album.

At the same time, we can't help but acknowledge Michael's incredible Thriller disc in 1984 that proved to be a game changer in the industry.