People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
E! People's Choice AwardsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Gigi Hadid's Past Haute Hosting Looks Ahead of the 2016 American Music Awards

Model will hit the stage again at the American Music Awards

By Kendall Fisher Nov 14, 2016 12:00 PMTags
Gigi HadidAmerican Music Awards
Gigi Hadid, Much Music AwardsErnesto Distefano/Getty Images, S Fernandez / Splash News

Gigi Hadid is about to take over the 2016 American Music Awards as this year's co-host alongside Jay Pharoah on Sunday, and we can't wait to see what's in store.

Not only are we excited for the knee-slapping jokes and the sarcastic banter that's sure to come with the dynamic duo, but we're also excited to see what Gigi decides to wear.

When she hosted the Much Music Awards in June, she made our mouths drop with six—yes, six—incredible styles that ranged from a pantsuit to teeny-tiny dresses to skin-tight rompers.

Check 'em all out below!

photos
Gigi Hadid's Street Style
George Pimentel/WireImage

Hadid hit the red carpet in a fierce, red pantsuit with slits, tying her hair in a loose bun and letting her layers frame her face.

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

3

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images

An awards show wouldn't complete without one, disco-ball dress—especially one that shows off dem legs like this! Hadid paired the long-sleeved silver sequin mini with a sleek ponytail, studs and bright lips.

S Fernandez / Splash News

The supermodel also donned a more reserved look that was still super chic, wearing this minty-fresh shift dress with a matching duster coat. 

S Fernandez / Splash News

Opting for a more edgy style reminiscent of her athletic taste, Hadid wore this two-piece patterned metallic getup, which included leggings and teeny-tiny corset crop top.

George Pimentel/WireImage

She looked super sexy in this skin-tight romper (which was more reminiscent of a leotard) along with knee-high black boots.

S Fernandez / Splash News

Our favorite look she rocked at the Much Music Awards was this Michael Jackson-esq ensemble: a a long, white low-cut tuxedo jacket adorned with gold embellishments over matching cigarette pants and gold heels. It was everything!

The 2016 American Music Awards will go live Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Bradley Cooper Finally Addresses Past Romance Rumors With Lady Gaga

2

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Shows Off Her Baby Bump in New Video

3
Exclusive

How Jake Gyllenhaal Feels About Taylor Swift's "All Too Well"

4

Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

5

Astroworld Tragedy: $750 Million Filed Against Travis Scott

Latest News

Drew Peterson Claims His Innocence in New Dateline Interview

Randall Park to Keep Blockbuster's Memory Alive in New Comedy Series

Kim Kardashian Twins With Pete Davidson During His Birthday Party

Astroworld Tragedy: $750 Million Filed Against Travis Scott

Exclusive

Mindy Kaling Is All of Us Talking About Her Love for Zendaya

Adele Gives John Mayer Advice on Whether He Should Ever Get Married

Hannah Brown Says She Hooked Up With Peter Weber as His Season Aired