See Gigi Hadid's Past Haute Hosting Looks Ahead of the 2016 American Music Awards

Gigi Hadid is about to take over the 2016 American Music Awards as this year's co-host alongside Jay Pharoah on Sunday, and we can't wait to see what's in store.
Not only are we excited for the knee-slapping jokes and the sarcastic banter that's sure to come with the dynamic duo, but we're also excited to see what Gigi decides to wear.
When she hosted the Much Music Awards in June, she made our mouths drop with six—yes, six—incredible styles that ranged from a pantsuit to teeny-tiny dresses to skin-tight rompers.
Check 'em all out below!
Hadid hit the red carpet in a fierce, red pantsuit with slits, tying her hair in a loose bun and letting her layers frame her face.
An awards show wouldn't complete without one, disco-ball dress—especially one that shows off dem legs like this! Hadid paired the long-sleeved silver sequin mini with a sleek ponytail, studs and bright lips.
The supermodel also donned a more reserved look that was still super chic, wearing this minty-fresh shift dress with a matching duster coat.
Opting for a more edgy style reminiscent of her athletic taste, Hadid wore this two-piece patterned metallic getup, which included leggings and teeny-tiny corset crop top.
She looked super sexy in this skin-tight romper (which was more reminiscent of a leotard) along with knee-high black boots.
Our favorite look she rocked at the Much Music Awards was this Michael Jackson-esq ensemble: a a long, white low-cut tuxedo jacket adorned with gold embellishments over matching cigarette pants and gold heels. It was everything!
The 2016 American Music Awards will go live Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.