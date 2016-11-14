See Gigi Hadid's Past Haute Hosting Looks Ahead of the 2016 American Music Awards

Gigi Hadid is about to take over the 2016 American Music Awards as this year's co-host alongside Jay Pharoah on Sunday, and we can't wait to see what's in store.

Not only are we excited for the knee-slapping jokes and the sarcastic banter that's sure to come with the dynamic duo, but we're also excited to see what Gigi decides to wear.

When she hosted the Much Music Awards in June, she made our mouths drop with six—yes, six—incredible styles that ranged from a pantsuit to teeny-tiny dresses to skin-tight rompers.

Check 'em all out below!