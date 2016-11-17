People's Choice Awards

Watch Tinashe Co-Host Live From the Red Carpet AMAs Show Sunday

Get all the scoop on E!'s coverage before the big show

By Brett Malec Nov 17, 2016 12:00 PM
Red CarpetMusicJason KennedyAmerican Music Awards
Jason Kennedy, TinasheGetty Images

Tinashe is heating up the AMAs red carpet!

This Sunday, the "Company" singer will co-host E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2016 American Music Awards show alongside Jason Kennedy. The Live From the Red Carpet show, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, kicks off at 6 p.m. on both coasts before the AMAs show rocks Hollywood at 8 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to watch all your favorite music stars walk the red carpet. 

2015 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals

2016 AMAs performers include Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Sting, The Chainsmokers and Halsey, Green Day, Twenty One Pilots, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, Maroon 5 and Kendrick Lamar, John Legend and James Bay. Jay Pharoah and Gigi Hadid will be co-hosting the awards show. 

Catch all of our candid interviews and wild celebrity moments this Sunday before the 2016 American Music Awards!

