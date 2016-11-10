Gigi Hadid Prefers Zayn Malik's Solo Music to One Direction

Gigi Hadid doesn't exactly think One Direction has the best songs ever.
After sitting down for a chat with Jimmy Kimmel, the upcoming American Music Awards host dished on her personal music preferences, particularly while dating singer Zayn Malik. The supermodel and former boy band member have been dating for nearly a year, but in the years before calling the British crooner her beau, Hadid didn't really qualify as a "Directioner."
"My stepdad was kind of a classical music producer," she told Kimmel of her mother Yolanda Hadid's ex-husband, legendary music producer and 16-time Grammy winner David Foster.
"Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban...so that was the music that I was into," she explained.
However, the Maybelline model tried to sound diplomatic. "I think we can all name a One Direction song that we like," she said to a silent audience. "But, maybe not."
All in all, she'll take "Pillowtalk" over "Perfect" on most occasions. "I love Zayn Malik solo a lot more, I think," she added.
Hadid has certainly contributed to some of her man's independent success. When Malik launched his debut solo single last year on the heels of their burgeoning relationship, the 21-year-old popped up in his steamy music video.
"It was fun for us. We just started dating. It's cute to look back," she told E!'s Erin Lim about shooting the "Pillowtalk" video. "We were into each other and flirting the whole day."