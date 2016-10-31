Armie Hammer Says Wife Elizabeth Chambers Has This Pregnancy Thing Down Like a Pro

Watch : Armie Hammer Spills on Elizabeth Chambers' Pregnancy

It seems to be Hollywood's baby season and we just can't get enough!

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are expecting baby No. 2 and E! News' Sibley Scoles got some scoop from the Nocturnal Animals star at the film's press junket about their expectancy experience. Hammer joked that, at this point, his wife is a "professional pregnant woman," explaining that "she doesn't get sick, she doesn't get tired, she doesn't complain, she will still exercise. She seems like she just loves being pregnant."

But perhaps the couple, who welcomed daughter Harper Grace in December 2014, were just destined for parenthood.