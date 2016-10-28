Lady Gaga Takes Over Los Angeles for Her Final Dive Bar Performance

Talk about a grand finale!

Los Angeles had all eyes on Lady Gaga Thursday evening as she took the stage at a local bar in the trendy Silverlake neighborhood for the third and final stop across her Bud Light x Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour.

As the venue's top secret location surfaced mere hours before show time, hundreds of Gaga's Little Monsters gathered for a chance at snagging a spot inside. The Joanne songstress, rocking a sequined mermaid-inspired, two-piece ensemble complete with flowers in her hair, performed a number of her smash hits from her new album to the extremely intimate crowd of about 200.

The 30-year-old kicked things off with "A-Yo," telling concertgoers, "I missed you guys so much. I'm so happy to be here." Album collaborator Mark Ronson joined Gaga onstage for the track, which preceded her first live renditions of "John Wayne" and "Come to Mama."