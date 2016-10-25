People's Choice Awards

Lady Gaga to Perform at the 2016 American Music Awards

Bruno Mars and Sting are also set to take the stage on November 20, 2016

By Zach Johnson Oct 25, 2016 4:40 PM
Need a reason to tune in for the 2016 American Music Awards? Lady Gaga has a million.

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Tuesday that the "Million Reasons" singer will perform live at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20. The pop star joins previously announced show opener Bruno Mars, as well as Sting, this year's American Music Award of Merit honoree. "Bringing #JOANNE to the @AMAs on 11/20!" she tweeted Tuesday. "See u there! #AMAs."

The "Perfect Illusion" singer, who is currently promoting her fifth album Joanne, is a nine-time AMAs nominee. Gaga, 30, took home the award for Favorite Female Artist—Pop/Rock in 2010.

Gaga last attended the annual event in 2013, arriving on the red carpet via a costume horse. Later that night, she hit the stage with R. Kelly to perform "Do What U Want" from her fourth album, ARTPOP. It was in 2009, though, that Gaga gave her first American Music Awards performance, singing a medley of "Bad Romance" and "Speechless" from The Fame Monster.

2016 American Music Awards Nominations Announced

Drake leads with 13 nominations this year, trailed by Rihanna with seven. Fans determine who the winners will be, and voting is open in all categories except New Artist of the Year Un-leashed by T-Mobile, which will open Nov. 2. Fans can choose their favorites in all categories once per day, per platform, by casting their votes at AMAvote.com or by posting a tweet that includes the nominee's Twitter handle, the category name and #AMAs within the post(s). For New Artist of the Year Un-leashed by T-Mobile, fans can vote 100 times per day, per platform.

The American Music Awards will be broadcast live Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

