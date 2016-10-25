Lady Gaga to Perform at the 2016 American Music Awards

Need a reason to tune in for the 2016 American Music Awards? Lady Gaga has a million.

Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced Tuesday that the "Million Reasons" singer will perform live at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20. The pop star joins previously announced show opener Bruno Mars, as well as Sting, this year's American Music Award of Merit honoree. "Bringing #JOANNE to the @AMAs on 11/20!" she tweeted Tuesday. "See u there! #AMAs."

The "Perfect Illusion" singer, who is currently promoting her fifth album Joanne, is a nine-time AMAs nominee. Gaga, 30, took home the award for Favorite Female Artist—Pop/Rock in 2010.