Lady Gaga Returns to the Bar Where She Began Her Career for New York City Concert

Just a few hours before the release of her fifth studio album, Lady Gaga brought her career full circle with a show at a bar she once sang at when the city knew her as Stefani Germanotta.

Clad in a sheer body suit with Bud Light's vintage logo emblazoned across her chest, the 30-year-old Grammy winner took the stage in New York City's West Village to pay homage to her start as an up-and-comer in the Big Apple.

"I've been playing here since I was fifteen years old," she told the excited packed crowd. "This is where I started—and I truly cannot believe that you guys moved the grand piano for me. That has never been moved off this stage before as long as I've known its existence, so thank you."