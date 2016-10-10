People's Choice Awards

2016 American Music Awards Nominations Announced

Joe Jonas and Rachel Platten announced the names Monday morning

By Francesca Bacardi Oct 10, 2016 1:00 PMTags
MusicAwardsJoe JonasGood Morning AmericaFacebook Instant ArticlesAmerican Music Awards
Adele, The Weeknd, Justin BieberGetty Images

Rachel Platten and Joe Jonas had the honor of announcing the nominations for the 2016 American Music Awards Monday morning on Good Morning America. Both singers not only got to reveal the news but also learned that they were both nominated in some categories.

Leading the way in nominations, however, are Drake with 13, Rihanna with seven and a tie for Adele and Justin Bieber with five each.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Favorite Album Pop/Rock:

Adele, 25

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Drake, Views

Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock:

Adele

Selena Gomez

Rihanna

Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock:

Justin Bieber

Drake

The Weeknd 

Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary:

Adele

Rachel Platten

Meghan Trainor

Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock:

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Twenty One Pilots

American Music Awards Memorable Fashion

Artist of the Year:

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Drake

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Carrie Underwood

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B:

Beyoncé

Janet Jackson

Rihanna

Collab of the Year:

The Chainsmokers & Daya

Drake, Kyla & Wizkid

Fifth Harmony & Ty Dolla $ign

Rihanna & Drake

Meghan Trainor & John Legend

New Artist of the Year Un-leashed by T-Mobile:

Alessia Cara

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Shawn Mendes

Zayn Malik

Video of the Year:

Justin Bieber - "Sorry"

Desiigner - "Panda"

Rihanna & Drake - "Work"

Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop:

Drake

Fetty Wap

Future

Favorite Female Artist - Country:

Kelsea Ballerini

Carrie Underwood

Cam

Favorite Album - Country:

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Favorite Song - Country

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Artist - EDM

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

Coldplay

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational:

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong United

Chris Tomlin

Favorite Artist - Latin

Enrique Iglesias

Nicky Jam

J Balvin

Top Soundtrack:

Prince, Purple Rain

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Suicide Squad

Favorite Duo or Group - Country:

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop:

Desiigner - "Panda"

Drake - "Hotline Bling"

Fetty Wap - "679"

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B Nominees: 

Beyoncé - Lemonade

Rihanna - Anti

Bryson Tiller - "TRAPSOUL"

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock:

Adele - "Hello" 

Justin Bieber - "Love Yourself"

Drake feat. Wizkid & Kyla - "One Dance"

Tour of the Year:

Madonna

Beyoncé

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B:

Chris Brown

Bryson Tiller

The Weeknd

The 2016 American Music Awards are Sunday, Nov. 20 on ABC.

