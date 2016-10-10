2016 American Music Awards Nominations Announced

Rachel Platten and Joe Jonas had the honor of announcing the nominations for the 2016 American Music Awards Monday morning on Good Morning America. Both singers not only got to reveal the news but also learned that they were both nominated in some categories.

Leading the way in nominations, however, are Drake with 13, Rihanna with seven and a tie for Adele and Justin Bieber with five each.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Favorite Album Pop/Rock:

Adele, 25

Justin Bieber, Purpose

Drake, Views

Favorite Female Artist, Pop/Rock:

Adele

Selena Gomez

Rihanna

Favorite Male Artist, Pop/Rock:

Justin Bieber

Drake

The Weeknd

Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary:

Adele

Rachel Platten

Meghan Trainor

Favorite Duo or Group, Pop/Rock:

The Chainsmokers

DNCE

Twenty One Pilots