Regina King Celebrates the 20-Year Anniversary of Jerry Maguire on the 2016 Emmys Red Carpet

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Sep. 18, 2016 4:20 PM

Long before earning an Emmy nomination for her role in American Crime, Regina King was receiving rave reviews for her role in Jerry Maguire.

While visiting Live From the Red Carpet Sunday night at the 2016 Emmys, the actress was reminded that it's time to mark the 20-year anniversary of the movie. To this day, Regina has nothing but positive things to say about the experience.

"Honestly, I just had my son the month before we started shooting and just to be in an environment that embraced a new mom and they took breaks when it was time for me to nurse, that's what I remember," she told Giuliana Rancic exclusively. "I remember being able to be an actress and still be a mom and that's special."

Fast-forward to today and Regina remains a force on both the big and small screen. In fact, she's nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role as Terri Lacroix in American Crime.

2016 Emmys Red Carpet Arrivals

Regina King, 2016 Emmy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"We're very proud of this show. We get the opportunity to express art, but to also be part of a social conversation," she shared with E! News. "To actually help be a part of the conversation, and it's rare to be able to exercise your acting chops and actually do something that's important."

And while fans may love seeing Regina in front of the camera, she also loves working behind-the-scenes. Just this year alone, the actress has been able to direct episodes of several shows including Animal Kingdom.

"I absolutely love it," she gushed to E! News while wearing an Elizabeth Kennedy gown. "It gives me the opportunity to work with the entire crew…It's been a good year."

