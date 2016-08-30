What Fall Fashion Trends the September Covers Predict

With Labor Day looming, it's time to kick open your closet and get it into fall gear because new trends are on their way.

And what you probably didn't know is that highly-coveted September issues are dropping major hints as to what's in store for the autumn months. If there's anything you can trust to forecast the direction of fashion from season-to-season, it's style bibles like Vogue and Elle, particularly in the massive editions they put out this time every year.

Between head-to-toe prints, all over sequins, muted makeup and bombshell cutouts, this month's fashion mag covers are chock-full of inspiration to feast your eyes—and your wallets—on.

So without further ado, below is a handy guide to each cover's distinct trend and how you can translate it into your daily wardrobe.