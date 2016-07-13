Kylie Jenner Doesn't Want to Be "Famous Forever," Opens Up About Her "Projected Image"

Just because you can see Kylie Jenner on TV, in magazines and on Snapchat, doesn't mean you know the real her.
Kylie broadcasts her life on Snapchat and Instagram, giving fans and followers a close look at the goings on in her life, but in the August issue of Allure magazine, Kylie makes it clear that that is not her real personality. "People think that since we have a reality TV show and I show so much of my life that they know who I am. But on Snapchat I show people what I think they want to see," she explains.
Anyone who keeps up with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's Snapchat knows she's often broadcasting images of her mansion's glam room, luxury cars and, of course, her family. "That's not me. It's a projected image. A brand. I'm not a different person. I just don't show all of me."
As for why Kylie is presenting a "brand" instead of her genuine self, she shares, "I usually don't show my true personality to the world, because when you open yourself up so much, there's more room for people to say things about you."
The 18-year-old E! star has said before that she wishes she could go places without being recognized, which is something she still feels to this day. Although she's content with her life as it stands, she desires more privacy—and knows she'll get it one day. "I know I don't want to be famous forever. There's gonna be a time where I feel comfortable, I'm at a good place in my life, and I just stop," she says.
Fortunately, she can turn to sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner whenever she needs some help getting through the harder times. "Honestly, if I didn't have my family in my life, and I was going through all of this myself, I don't know what I would do."
Kylie also surrounds herself with her closest friends, including Hailey Bieber, Chantel Jeffries and Jordyn Woods because that's when she finds herself feeling her best. "I'm a special case," she admits. "I can't remember what it's like not to be famous. So I'm able to appreciate what true happiness is all about. A new car, that's not real happiness. That lasts a month. That's short-term happiness."
So what's real happiness? Happiness, she explains, is "being with your friends."
And she has plenty of those.