Defining All of the Slang Terms in Beyoncé's Lemonade

The Grammy winner released a surprise album Saturday night and fans have even more questions

By Samantha Schnurr Apr 25, 2016 2:14 PM
MusicBeyoncéAmerican Music Awards
Beyonce, Lemonade Teaser, HBOHBO

Once again, Beyoncé has left fans with more questions than answers. 

Saturday night, the Grammy winner released her sixth studio album, a highly anticipated new visual album called Lemonade packed with deeply personal revelations, including allegations that husband Jay Z has cheated on her. In her song "Sorry," Beyoncé is anything but sorry as she tells her man he "better call Becky with the good hair."

The Beyhive quickly scoured anything and everything for clues as to who the rapper's mistress could be until they landed on Rachel Roy, a longtime rumored lover of Jay Z.

The fashion designer shared a selfie on Instagram, captioning the shot "Good hair don't care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always." She subsequently deleted the photo, but not quickly enough to avoid all the harassment she was about to endure from Beyonce's legions of fans. 

Though, what many fans failed to realize is that "Becky" is not just a nickname. Here's a guide to all of the slang in Beyoncé's newest record, so you won't make the same mistakes.  

Bama: Bey refers to herself as a "Texas bama" in "Formation." The term refers to a southern person trying to fit in outside of the south. The phrase has evolved to mean unsophisticated, unfashionable or plainly uncool. 

Whoadies: Beyoncé sings about strolling up with her "whoadies" in "Sorry." With its origins in New Orleans, the term reportedly translates to "bros" or "homies."

Bopper: In "Sorry," she sings about infidelity and notices a group of "boppers" in the corner of a club, reportedly referring to a group of women who are attracted to men who have a high social status. 

Becky: Finally, though many have connected "Becky with the good hair" to Rachel Roy, the name is a much less specific reference to a Caucasian woman. The term was notably used in Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back."

