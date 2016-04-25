Defining All of the Slang Terms in Beyoncé's Lemonade

Once again, Beyoncé has left fans with more questions than answers.

Saturday night, the Grammy winner released her sixth studio album, a highly anticipated new visual album called Lemonade packed with deeply personal revelations, including allegations that husband Jay Z has cheated on her. In her song "Sorry," Beyoncé is anything but sorry as she tells her man he "better call Becky with the good hair."

The Beyhive quickly scoured anything and everything for clues as to who the rapper's mistress could be until they landed on Rachel Roy, a longtime rumored lover of Jay Z.

The fashion designer shared a selfie on Instagram, captioning the shot "Good hair don't care, but we will take good lighting, for selfies, or self truths, always." She subsequently deleted the photo, but not quickly enough to avoid all the harassment she was about to endure from Beyonce's legions of fans.

Though, what many fans failed to realize is that "Becky" is not just a nickname. Here's a guide to all of the slang in Beyoncé's newest record, so you won't make the same mistakes.