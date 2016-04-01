Sean "Diddy" Combs Talks Reunion With Jennifer Lopez...and Cassie's Response

Sean "Diddy" Combs joked girlfriend Cassie had "some questions" after seeing a photo of him reuniting with his ex Jennifer Lopez after the 2015 American Music Awards this past November.

The rapper and actress-singer, both 46, were photographed chatting and smiling at her Lopez's private after party at a club, which she attended with her beau Casper Smart, 28. In an interview with the Power 105.1 FM radio show The Breakfast Club, posted on YouTube Friday, Diddy talked about his reunion with Lopez.

"My woman, at the end of the day, you know, she ain't have a problem with it," Diddy about Cassie, 29, then paused for a couple of seconds.

"She had some questions," he said, bursting out laughing. "She had some questions but not, not...you know, Casper was there, you know what I'm saying. Me and Jennifer, we gotta, people gonna be friends, man, people gonna grow, and, you know, any of my exes, they smile and they're happy to see me, you know what I'm saying, and that's all that was about. And, you know, I answered the question and we kept it moving."

Diddy and J.Lo have occasionally spent time together over the years, including with Smart.