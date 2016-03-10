Ellie Goulding Recalls Dating Niall Horan and Addresses Ed Sheeran Dating Rumors

Ellie Goulding wants to set the record straight about her past love life...again.

The 29-year-old "Love Me like You Do" singer talked to Seventeen magazine, which features her on the cover of its April 2016 issue, about her past relationship with One Direction member Niall Horan, 22, and rumors involving another pop star, Ed Sheeran, 25.

Goulding and Horan sparked romance rumors in 2013 and dated briefly. They reunited in December at 106.1 KISS FM's Jingle Ball 2015.

"We're still friends," she told Seventeen. "We went on a few dates, and it was really fun. He's a really, really lovely guy. He's got the biggest sense of humor, he's very caring, and I see him as a genuine friend in the industry."