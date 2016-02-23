Independent Spirit Awards 2016: Jessica Biel, Idris Elba To Present

Jessica Biel and Idris Elba are heading to the beach this weekend.

I can exclusively reveal that the two will be presenting at the 31st Film Independent Spirit Awards when they take place Saturday under a giant oceanside tent in Santa Monica.

Jason Bateman, Anthony Mackie and Freida Pinto have also been added to the lineup.

Previously announced presenters include Jessica Chastain, Rami Malek, Michael Keaton, Aaron Paul, Nate Parker, Emilia Clarke and Patricia Arquette.

Carol goes into the show with the most nominations, a total of six, including competing for best feature against Spotlight, Beasts of No Nation, Anomalisa and Tangerine.

The Independent Spirit Awards will be hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani of Silicon Valley.