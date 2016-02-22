Kaley Cuoco Squashes Those Sam Hunt Romance Rumors

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Feb. 22, 2016 1:23 PM

Kaley Cuoco, Sam Hunt

DEBY / AKM-GSI

According to Kaley Cuoco, her rumored romance with Sam Hunt is just one big false theory. 

The 30-year-old Big Bang Theory actress triggered Hollywood gossip monitors when she was spotted heading out of Hyde nightclub in Hollywood alongside the country music hunk hours after the 2016 Grammy Awards had wrapped.

The blond beauty was outfitted in a sexy cream sequined jumpsuit with a cutout at the waist, while Hunt sported a simple cap and white t-shirt. While photographers surrounded the smiling star, an eyewitness told E! News Cuoco joked that their mingling would spark reports the following day. It seems she really did predict her own fate. 

"She even said, 'Sam. oh my God this is going to be everywhere tomorrow and they will say we are dating,''' the eyewitness shared. 

Much to public dismay, the pairing really is too good to be true. 

"Really—not," she told Extra very clearly when questioned about the validity of the rumors. 

Despite the whirlwind life she is portrayed to have by some, this single lady's daily routine is even making her want to fall asleep. 

"It's the same thing every day. It's not that interesting. I go to the same yoga class. It's like—it's getting to be boring even for myself. I don't know what's interesting about it. I really don't," she continued. "If I walked out of the stable with my horse, they would say I'm marrying my horse, so it doesn't matter."

Before she was linked to the 31-year-old country crooner, Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for nearly two years. They subsequently announced their divorce in September

