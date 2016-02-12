Rebel Wilson Addresses Age Scandal, Talks "Playing Age" v. "Actual Age"

Rebel Wilson firmly believes that age is just a number.

Last year, this led to bit of a scandal when an Australian tabloid accused the How to Be Single star of lying about her actual age. Rebel, now 35, had a sense of humor about the ridiculousness of why this would even matter, but as she now tells the March issue of FLARE magazine, she still doesn't see what the big deal was.

"An actress has a playing age and can play within that, so why does it matter what her actual age is? I don't get that," she tells the mag. "My movie was No. 1 and [the Australian press] tried to find anything they could that was bad on me. The most they could find out is that I stopped saying my age in press articles. It's a business thing because you don't want to be like, 'Oh, I'm 29, about to be 30 coming to America, great.' That's not a positive thing to do when you're an actress in Hollywood."