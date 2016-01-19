Demi Lovato Defends Her Sexier Attire: ''What's Wrong With Being Confident Enough to Wear This?''

Lovato, who has been very open about her struggles with body image in the past, continued, "I've never felt as confident in my skin as I do today. A year ago, on tour, almost every inch of my body was covered by clothing, and it was because I was hiding behind so many layers.

"Once I started feeling better about myself, I felt better about showing more skin. I have insecurities about my arms, so to wear a tank top on stage is extremely liberating for me, and uncomfortable sometimes. It's also a statement, like, 'Hey, watch out. You're no longer getting the insecure Demi that you've been getting for the past couple of years. I mean business now.'"

However, the brunette beauty admits that she still has her tough days, but those closest to her, like boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, help her overcome the low points.

"Wilmer is that person," she said, and added that best friend Marissa is another. "Sometimes I'll isolate a little bit. I won't reply to people's text messages, or I'll just distance myself from everyone unintentionally, and she's the first one to call me out on it. It's because I'm going through something. I'm stressed or depressed."

And when it comes to her enviable relationship with the actor, Demi confesses, "I don't want to alienate my love life from the public, because it's such a huge part of who I am. It's a balancing act. I can't always let people in as much as they feel like they deserve to be let in."

For more of Lovato's interview, grab the February issue of Allure.