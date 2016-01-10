Mark Ruffalo Prepares for 2016 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech on Instagram

by Dominique Haikel | Sun., Jan. 10, 2016 5:03 PM
Mark Ruffalo is hard at work drafting his acceptance speech for this year's Golden Globes! The actor posted a photo and video of himself to Instagram writing his speech. Ruffalo tagged the Golden Globes in his post saying, "In the offhand chance of actually winning tonight, I thought it prudent to prepare some remarks..." Living for those thick-rimmed glasses, BTW! Ruffalo is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. His role as Cam Stuart in Infinitely Polar Bear is what earned him the nomination. Best of luck, Mark!
Trying to think of what to say. @goldenglobes
A video posted by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on
Do you think Mark will take home the win? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!
