Golden Globes Fashion: E!’s Glambot Gives You an Exclusive Look at Red Carpet Style

As per usual, this year's Golden Globes red carpet was ablaze with nominees, presenters and celebs bringing the glamour in surprising and unexpected ways. While we've been patiently awaiting the actual awards show (and the return of funny man and host extraordinaire Ricky Gervais), we've been equally as eager to get an up close and personal look at what our favorite celebs are wearing.
Dapper dudes like Wiz Khalifa and Andy Samberg kept it classic and gentlemanly in fitted suits, and female stunners like Bryce Dallas Howard and Alicia Vikander mixed it up in traditional, yet daring fashions.
For an exclusive, real-time peek at 2016's red carpet gowns, tuxes and other details, here's a firsthand look at what E!'s Glambot captured live on the carpet.
Sophia Bush recalls old-Hollywood glamour in a simple, black silhouette by Narciso Rodriguez and Martin Katz diamonds.
Blindspot's Jaimie Alexander is on-trend with her emerald green, deep v-neck gown by Genny.
America Ferrera makes a statement in a canary yellow, Jenny Packham gown.
Laverne Cox is a red-carpet natural in her Elizabeth Kennedy column gown.
Brie Larson shines like a star in her sequin, cutout gown by Calvin Klein.
Jennifer Lopez is pure Hollywood glamour in her cape-sleeve, Giambattista Valli dress.
Kate Bosworth proves that sequins are a top trend in her pink & silver Dolce & Gabbana.
Taraji P. Henson is not messing around in her crisp, white Stella McCartney.
Eva Longoria takes a risk in sequin florals with her Georges Hobeika dress.
Olivia Wilde makes a statement in her custom, wine-hued Michael Kors Collection gown.