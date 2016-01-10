Golden Globes Fashion: E!’s Glambot Gives You an Exclusive Look at Red Carpet Style

As per usual, this year's Golden Globes red carpet was ablaze with nominees, presenters and celebs bringing the glamour in surprising and unexpected ways. While we've been patiently awaiting the actual awards show (and the return of funny man and host extraordinaire Ricky Gervais), we've been equally as eager to get an up close and personal look at what our favorite celebs are wearing. 

Dapper dudes like Wiz Khalifa and Andy Samberg kept it classic and gentlemanly in fitted suits, and female stunners like Bryce Dallas Howard and Alicia Vikander mixed it up in traditional, yet daring fashions. 

For an exclusive, real-time peek at 2016's red carpet gowns, tuxes and other details, here's a firsthand look at what E!'s Glambot captured live on the carpet.  

First up in the E! Glambot: Sophia Bush in a simple black silhouette by Narciso Rodriguez.

A video posted by E! Online Style (@eonlinestyle) on

Blindspot's Jaimie Alexander takes a risk in rich green and a deep v-neck gown by Genny (and it pays off).

A video posted by E! Online Style (@eonlinestyle) on

America Ferrera glows in Jenny Packham in the E! Glambot, powered by @vw.

A video posted by E! Online Style (@eonlinestyle) on

Laverne Cox owns both the red carpet & the E! Glambot in an Elizabeth Kennedy column gown. Powered by @vw.

A video posted by E! Online Style (@eonlinestyle) on

Brie Larson could not be more charming in gold Calvin Klein.

A video posted by E! Online Style (@eonlinestyle) on

Jennifer Lopez is pure Hollywood glamour in Giambattista Valli in the E! Glambot, powered by @vw.

A video posted by E! Online Style (@eonlinestyle) on

Kate Bosworth shimmers in pink & silver Dolce & Gabbana.

A video posted by E! Online Style (@eonlinestyle) on

Taraji P. Henson serves up major fierceness wearing Stella McCartney in the E! Glambot, powered by @vw.

A video posted by E! Online Style (@eonlinestyle) on

Eva Longoria teaches us all how to command a red carpet. (And how to wear winter florals in a Georges Hobeika dress.)

A video posted by E! Online Style (@eonlinestyle) on

Olivia Wilde makes a statement in her custom, wine-hued Michael Kors Collection gown.

