2016 BAFTA Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Awards season is well under way.
Stephen Fry and Gugu Mbatha-Raw announced the nominees for the 68th Annual BAFTA Awards in a live video stream from BAFTA's London headquarters Friday morning. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 14, with Fry hosting. Bridge of Spies and Carol lead the pack with nine nominations each. Mad Max: Fury Road received seven nominations, followed by Brooklyn and The Martian with six nominations. The Big Short, The Danish Girl and Ex Machina received five nominations, while Star Wars: The Force Awakens received four nominations. The announcement came six days before the nominees for the 88th Annual Academy Awards will be announced live at 5:30 a.m. PT on Jan. 14.
Here is the complete list of nominees for the 2016 BAFTA Awards:
BEST FILM
The Big Short
Bridge of Spies
The Revenant
Carol
Spotlight
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Amy - Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees
Cartel Land -Matthew Heineman, Tom Yellin
He Named Me Malala - Davis Guggenheim, Walter Parkes, Laurie MacDonald
Listen to Me Marlon - Stevan Riley, John Battsek, George Chignell, R.J. Cutler
Sherpa Jennifer - Peedom, Bridget Ikin, John Smithson
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Inside Out - Pete Docter
Minions - Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda
Shaun the Sheep Movie - Mark Burton, Richard Starzak
BEST DIRECTOR
The Big Short - Adam McKay
Bridge of Spies - Steven Spielberg
Carol - Todd Haynes
The Martian - Ridley Scott
The Revenant - Alejandro González Iñárritu
BEST ACTRESS
Brie Larson - Room
Saoirse Ronan - Brooklyn
Cate Blanchett - Carol
Alicia Vikander - The Danish Girl
Maggie Smith - Lady in the Van
BEST ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio - The Revenant
Eddie Redmayne - The Danish Girl
Michael Fassbender - Steve Jobs
Matt Damon - The Martian
Bryan Cranston - Trumbo
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kate Winslet - Steve Jobs
Alicia Vikander - Ex Machina
Rooney Mara - Carol
Jennifer Jason Leigh - The Hateful Eight
Julie Walters - Brooklyn
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Benicio Del Toro - Sicario
Christian Bale - The Big Short
Idris Elba - Beasts of No Nation
Mark Ruffalo - Spotlight
Mark Rylance - Bridge of Spies
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
45 Years - Andrew Haigh, Tristan Goligher, Amy Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees
Brooklyn - John Crowley, Finola Dwyer, Amanda Posey, Nick Hornby
The Danish Girl - Tom Hooper, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Anne Harrison, Gail Mutrux, Lucinda Coxon
Ex Machina - Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich
The Lobster - Yorgos Lanthimos, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday, Efthimis Filippou
BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
The Assassin - Hou Hsiao-Hsien
Force Majeure - Ruben Östlund Theeb Naji Abu Nowar, Rupert Lloyd
Timbuktu - Abderrahmane Sissako
Wild Tales - Damián Szifron
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Bridge of Spies - Janusz Kaminski
Carol - Ed Lachman
Mad Max: Fury Road - John Seale
The Revenant - Emmanuel Lubezki
Sicario - Roger Deakins
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Alex Garland (director) - Ex Machina
Debbie Tucker Green (writer/director) - Second Coming
Naji Abu Nowar (writer/director) and Rupert Lloyd (producer) - Theeb
Sean McAllister (director/producer) and Elhum Shakerifar (producer) - A Syrian Love Story
Stephen Fingleton (writer/director) - The Survivalist
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Bridge of Spies - Matthew Charman, Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Ex Machina - Alex Garland
The Hateful Eight - Quentin Tarantino
Inside Out - Josh Cooley, Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve
Spotlight - Tom McCarthy, Josh Singer
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Big Short - Adam McKay, Charles Randolph
Brooklyn - Nick Hornby
Carol - Phyllis Nagy
Room - Emma Donoghue
Steve Jobs - Aaron Sorkin
BEST EDITING
The Big Short - Hank Corwin
Bridge of Spies - Michael Kahn
Mad Max: Fury Road - Margaret Sixel
The Martian - Pietro Scalia
The Revenant - Stephen Mirrione
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Bridge of Spies - Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo
Carol - Judy Becker, Heather Loeffler
Mad Max: Fury Road - Colin Gibson, Lisa Thompson
The Martian - Arthur Max, Celia Bobak
Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Rick Carter, Darren Gilford, Lee Sandales
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Brooklyn - Odile Dicks-Mireaux
Carol - Sandy Powell
Cinderella - Sandy Powell
The Danish - Girl Paco Delgado
Mad Max: Fury Road - Jenny Beavan
BEST MAKEUP & HAIR
Brooklyn - Morna Ferguson, Lorraine Glynn
Carol - Jerry DeCarlo, Patricia Regan
The Danish Girl - Jan Sewell
Mad Max: Fury Road - Lesley Vanderwalt, Damian Martin
The Revenant - Sian Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Robert Pandini
BEST SOUND
Bridge of Spies - Drew Kunin, Richard Hymns, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Mad Max: Fury Road - Scott Hecker, Chris Jenkins, Mark Mangini, Ben Osmo, Gregg Rudloff, David White
The Martian - Paul Massey, Mac Ruth, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
The Revenant - Lon Bender, Chris Duesterdiek, Martin Hernandez, Frank A. Montaño, Jon Taylor, Randy Thom
Star Wars: The Force Awakens - David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Matthew Wood, Stuart Wilson
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Ant-Man - Jake Morrison, Greg Steele, Dan Sudick, Alex Wuttke
Ex Machina - Mark Ardington, Sara Bennett, Paul Norris, Andrew Whitehurst
Mad Max: Fury Road - Andrew Jackson, Dan Oliver, Tom Wood, Andy Williams
The Martian - Chris Lawrence, Tim Ledbury, Richard Stammers, Steven Warner
Star Wars: The Force Awakens - Chris Corbould, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan