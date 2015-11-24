Nick & Joe Jonas Rock Out With Demi Lovato on Their AMAs Party Bus

Often times when the show ends, the party is just beginning!
After performing live with songs off her latest album, Confident, at the 2015 American Music Awards last night, Demi Lovato kept the celebration going on her VIP party bus on the way to the AMA after-parties.
The "Cool for the Summer" singer partied with some of her closest friends and cozied up next to boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama amid the party-bus-neon blue lighting. And who snapped the sweet pic of the happy couple? Joe Jonas, who was also along for the ride with brother Nick Jonas, a frequent Demi collaborator.
"Bae photo cred:@joejonas," Demi captioned the pic.
The friends laughed and sang together all the way to their after-parties, with Joe and Nick rocking out to Blink-182's "All The Small Things" as they got hyped for the night's ongoing festivities.
"Truly a beautiful moment displaying the bond between two brothers @joejonas @nickjonas," wrote the actress about her fellow Camp Rock cast mates.
The friends all "rolled up to [their] party blaring the thong song" with pride excited for the night to come.
Demi walked out of the bus looking chic as always in an all-black ensemble with a leather skirt paired with a sequined black blazer.
We're just going to say it, we're jealous we weren't a part of this epic throwback jam. Who wouldn't want to sing Blink-182 with Hollywood's favorite brothers? Or Demi and Wilmer?!